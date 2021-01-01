 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding Crasher

by Revolution Cannabis

Revolution Cannabis Cannabis Flower Wedding Crasher

About this product

Bred for the social butterflies, Wedding Crasher provides long-lasting energy and a sweet, cakey flavor profile.

About this brand

In-house genetics. Deep roots. Superior cannabis products. Committed to you.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

