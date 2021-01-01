Wedding Crasher
Bred for the social butterflies, Wedding Crasher provides long-lasting energy and a sweet, cakey flavor profile.
Revolution Cannabis
Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
