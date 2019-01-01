 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Big Bud Organic™ OIM

Big Bud Organic™ OIM

by Advanced Nutrients

Write a review
Advanced Nutrients Growing Nutrients Big Bud Organic™ OIM

About this product

Big Bud Organic™ meets USDA-NOP and the world's most stringent organic input standards for organic production and is the next level in bloom phase technology, resulting in larger, denser flowers, and to optimize production of essential oils. You'll see measurable increases in overall harvest weight when you use Big Bud Organic with your special plants... and... as always your satisfaction is 100% guaranteed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Advanced Nutrients Logo
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.