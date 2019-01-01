About this product
Big Bud Organic™ meets USDA-NOP and the world's most stringent organic input standards for organic production and is the next level in bloom phase technology, resulting in larger, denser flowers, and to optimize production of essential oils. You'll see measurable increases in overall harvest weight when you use Big Bud Organic with your special plants... and... as always your satisfaction is 100% guaranteed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Advanced Nutrients
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.