Your plants need Phosphorus and Potassium (P&K) from the earliest days of bloom phase so they can maintain nutrient healthy roots, vigorous growth, sturdy stems and stalks, and maximized production of flowers. Feed Bud Blood Powder to your plants as soon as you switch to 12 hour lighting so your plants get the P and K they need for a successful bloom phase.
Advanced Nutrients
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.