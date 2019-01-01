About this product
During the final weeks of bloom phase your plants need the ingredients in Overdrive to maintain flower maturation, flower growth, and overall vigor. Many growers neglect the last weeks of bloom phase, but now you can kick it into Overdrive for a strong finish and get bigger smiles at harvest time.
About this brand
Advanced Nutrients
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.