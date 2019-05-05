AlucardHiemelf
on May 5th, 2019
awesome, seemingly a great company from my experience aswell.. and very with the times
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
aeriz FSHO is made in a closed loop CO2 extraction system. This method allows us to maintain medicinal properties of the plant. Perhaps the best thing about FSHO is its versatility - it can be dabbed, vaped, infused in food, or ingested on its own.
on May 5th, 2019
awesome, seemingly a great company from my experience aswell.. and very with the times
Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle.