Alien Rock Candy Full Spectrum Hash Oil 1g

by Aeriz

About this product

aeriz FSHO is made in a closed loop CO2 extraction system. This method allows us to maintain medicinal properties of the plant. Perhaps the best thing about FSHO is its versatility - it can be dabbed, vaped, infused in food, or ingested on its own.

AlucardHiemelf

awesome, seemingly a great company from my experience aswell.. and very with the times

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

About this brand

aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.