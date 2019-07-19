About this product

The Xs uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating. The perfectly sized, oval shaped ceramic chamber, plus the compartment underneath that accumulates hot air, serve for extra smooth, original vapor and even heating. This miraculous device features a long functionality list: it vibrates when it is ready; elegant, 1.3 inch display to show battery level and for exact temperature and automatic shutoff timer adjustment. AirVape Xs is the most portable option to vaporize substance with its perfectly designed pocket fit and the vibrating function discretely warns you when Xs reached the temperature and when automatic shutoff timer goes off. The hand-made signature leather holder is beloved accessory that is included with each AirVape.