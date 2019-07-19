 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
AirVape Xs

by AirVape

4.710
$149.00MSRP

About this product

The Xs uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating. The perfectly sized, oval shaped ceramic chamber, plus the compartment underneath that accumulates hot air, serve for extra smooth, original vapor and even heating. This miraculous device features a long functionality list: it vibrates when it is ready; elegant, 1.3 inch display to show battery level and for exact temperature and automatic shutoff timer adjustment. AirVape Xs is the most portable option to vaporize substance with its perfectly designed pocket fit and the vibrating function discretely warns you when Xs reached the temperature and when automatic shutoff timer goes off. The hand-made signature leather holder is beloved accessory that is included with each AirVape.

10 customer reviews

4.710

singlephilipat431976

Very nice unit, it was sad when they stop producing this and the accessories but thank you though for the upgrade!

raffy111111

just an amazing vapeeeee its a shame it's discontinued but i still like this unit

420alldway420

Superb product! It's a shame that they don't have these anymore. I love it soo much!

Related video

Airvape Xs – Product Spotlight

October 10, 2019

00:48

About this brand

AirVape Logo
Airvape’s engineers and designers are dedicated to bringing you the best and highest performing dry herb vaporizers. Along with an outstanding team to provide the most helpful customer service.