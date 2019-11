Dr.Phibez on June 13th, 2018

Just in, a half bag of Citrique. On first appearance it's dense with crystals, contrasting orange hairs on fuzzy almost light khaki-green; not striking, but somewhat distinct. The aroma is musk and citrus with faint wisps of pine.. also not 'amazing', but pleasant and serious. Rolled up a spliff in an inch'n'quarter Elements; a very smooth and tasty smoke. Before the end of the spliff, the first sativa effects are already coming on, vision brightening, body lightening, elevation engaged. Nice come on and smooth take off. I most enjoy a good sativadom hybrid like this, lesser-sativa/stronger-indica hybrids can sometimes leave me feeling heavy and slow, good for sleeping, but sucks for me due to the physicality and pace of my lifestyle (and I have no problems sleeping). I find hybrids with too much sativa effect can tire the mind and even get a bit headachy.. Not this one.. after spending a good two hours being Citriqified - I am a believer! Top-shelf. On my top 10 list. now squuze me as I roll another..