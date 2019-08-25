 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tiger Beat

by Alaskan Blooms

About this product

Alaskan Blooms selected this strain by The Seed Kompany because of its 1:1 CBD/THC ratio, along with her explosive terpenes and cherry aromas. These flowers actually have purple and green stripes accompanied by a fruity, herbal scent. Expect mild heady effects accompanied with relaxation and relief.

Jinx1338

I am a new patient and this strain from Curaleaf in Orlando FL is a nice way to medicate without being overwhelmed by a high amount of THC. I believe it is a good stepping stone to higher THC strains.

About this brand

Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.