Jinx1338
on August 25th, 2019
I am a new patient and this strain from Curaleaf in Orlando FL is a nice way to medicate without being overwhelmed by a high amount of THC. I believe it is a good stepping stone to higher THC strains.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Alaskan Blooms selected this strain by The Seed Kompany because of its 1:1 CBD/THC ratio, along with her explosive terpenes and cherry aromas. These flowers actually have purple and green stripes accompanied by a fruity, herbal scent. Expect mild heady effects accompanied with relaxation and relief.
on August 25th, 2019
I am a new patient and this strain from Curaleaf in Orlando FL is a nice way to medicate without being overwhelmed by a high amount of THC. I believe it is a good stepping stone to higher THC strains.