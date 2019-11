Natrix.boucher on August 25th, 2018

I grew a pack of this strain this year and only ended up keeping one male from it. the stock rub on this male is the sexiest smelling kushtastic aroma that has ever been smelled. Just Kush and a earthy burgundy wine notes. I'm going to cross it with a Holy Grail cross and Dosido. And perhaps some other home grown delights as well. Fantastic genetics, stout structure and sturdy for some fat nugs I'm sure.