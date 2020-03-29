 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by AlienLabs

About this product

This cross of two classics is poised to take off. Lemon Fuel is ranked among the top versions OG Kush with cannabis enthusiasts all over The Golden State. This collaboration with Alien Labs brings trophies from all angles, and it’s a safe bet this one might bring home some hardware in the not-too-distant future.

Mrbmwusa

HughJazz420 couldn't have said it better.. This strain will creep and KICK YOUR ASS. Do not play with this strain, lol! 😂 I'm so high right now, I feel sedated, very relaxed. Taste is amazing, smell is amazing.

Hughjazz420

Picked up an eight of this last night, I usually go through them in 3 days, but man this one is going to last me. One bowl had me on cloud 11, it’s a huge and I mean huge creeper. At first you’ll feel a nice head buzz, but maybe 5-8 minutes in you’ll feel sedated, numb, just straight out stuck. I have nasty bulging disk on my back and nerve pain, oh man how I missed feeling good and this strain made me feel great. One of the best strains I’ve had and from what I read usually, their batches are 27% thc or higher, mine was 28.2%. BUY THIS STRAIN

About this brand

We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.