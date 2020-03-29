Hughjazz420 on December 1st, 2019

Picked up an eight of this last night, I usually go through them in 3 days, but man this one is going to last me. One bowl had me on cloud 11, it’s a huge and I mean huge creeper. At first you’ll feel a nice head buzz, but maybe 5-8 minutes in you’ll feel sedated, numb, just straight out stuck. I have nasty bulging disk on my back and nerve pain, oh man how I missed feeling good and this strain made me feel great. One of the best strains I’ve had and from what I read usually, their batches are 27% thc or higher, mine was 28.2%. BUY THIS STRAIN