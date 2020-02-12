SirSparky on January 5th, 2020

Straight fire. The appearance is kind of yellowish-green in color with little orange hairs blending in to create a pleasing appearance though not insane jar appeal. Smell is dank, piney-lemon and earthy-sweet. Taste is piney with a smooth gelato back-end. Very tasty!! Smoke is mildly-harsh. The effects beam you up in to outer-effing space where you will be lost in an incredibly euphoric but spacey and intense head and body hybrid experience. Certainly for experienced users only, and I mean hold onto your butt!. The head high lasts for a full mind-bending hour which could sit well with the most intense of Sativas before dropping you off in a clear-headed relaxation zone where listening to music, watching a movie or just laying around and not moving are excellent activity choices. This stuff is pricey but the insane quality high is worth the price of admission. The high is just about perfect.