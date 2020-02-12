 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Baklava

by AlienLabs

5.02
About this product

Baklava from Alien Labs is a potent hybrid strain that delivers a full body relaxation effect that is hard to compete with. With Kosher Kush and Gelato 41 as its parents, Baklava proudly distinguishes itself with a pure OG gas nose and a creamy gelato style back end.

2 customer reviews

1kushking

Baklava by Alien Labs is an Hybrid containing 23% THC. Packed, apple green buds with lots of sunset orange pistils and frosty crystals covering the buds. Smells of sweet nutty mint and creamy sweet notes is the taste. A Sativa energy kick starts the high followed by mellow relaxation. The photo here looks EXACTLY as my buds do. Budlious!!

SirSparky

Straight fire. The appearance is kind of yellowish-green in color with little orange hairs blending in to create a pleasing appearance though not insane jar appeal. Smell is dank, piney-lemon and earthy-sweet. Taste is piney with a smooth gelato back-end. Very tasty!! Smoke is mildly-harsh. The effects beam you up in to outer-effing space where you will be lost in an incredibly euphoric but spacey and intense head and body hybrid experience. Certainly for experienced users only, and I mean hold onto your butt!. The head high lasts for a full mind-bending hour which could sit well with the most intense of Sativas before dropping you off in a clear-headed relaxation zone where listening to music, watching a movie or just laying around and not moving are excellent activity choices. This stuff is pricey but the insane quality high is worth the price of admission. The high is just about perfect.

About this brand

AlienLabs Logo
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.