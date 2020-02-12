Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Baklava from Alien Labs is a potent hybrid strain that delivers a full body relaxation effect that is hard to compete with. With Kosher Kush and Gelato 41 as its parents, Baklava proudly distinguishes itself with a pure OG gas nose and a creamy gelato style back end.
on February 12th, 2020
Baklava by Alien Labs is an Hybrid containing 23% THC. Packed, apple green buds with lots of sunset orange pistils and frosty crystals covering the buds. Smells of sweet nutty mint and creamy sweet notes is the taste. A Sativa energy kick starts the high followed by mellow relaxation. The photo here looks EXACTLY as my buds do. Budlious!!
on January 5th, 2020
Straight fire. The appearance is kind of yellowish-green in color with little orange hairs blending in to create a pleasing appearance though not insane jar appeal. Smell is dank, piney-lemon and earthy-sweet. Taste is piney with a smooth gelato back-end. Very tasty!! Smoke is mildly-harsh. The effects beam you up in to outer-effing space where you will be lost in an incredibly euphoric but spacey and intense head and body hybrid experience. Certainly for experienced users only, and I mean hold onto your butt!. The head high lasts for a full mind-bending hour which could sit well with the most intense of Sativas before dropping you off in a clear-headed relaxation zone where listening to music, watching a movie or just laying around and not moving are excellent activity choices. This stuff is pricey but the insane quality high is worth the price of admission. The high is just about perfect.