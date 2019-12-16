 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Kush cannabis strain is a 60/40 Indica dominant hybrid created by DJ Short. She grows beautiful dark green buds with purple hints. Grape Kush buds are round and dense with a musky-sweet smell. The weed is recommended in small doses because of her potency. Grape Kush marijuana strain is good for evening and night time medical and recreational use due to strong sedative properties.

Rosybuds

Enjoying Grape Kush and my first official Leafly review right now! Lets describe her effects on me like this : Its our first date (lol)...first time smoking this strain...Indica leaning, so hoping for good nighty nite effects...Well, not before her energetic sativa side has her fun first...so she tells me she'd like to listen to some Jimi. Ok! Glaaadly. 🔥🔥✌😁 Now, 30 min later I'm still listening to Jimi... from the other side... Stoned. ✌😎😎 Loving every moment. Anxiety: 0// Depression: 0//

DJ Short's Grape Kush is a productive marijuana hybrid strain that has sharp and fruity aromas. The effects are long-lasting and powerful, inducing euphoric head effects and a relaxed body.

A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.