Grape Kush cannabis strain is a 60/40 Indica dominant hybrid created by DJ Short. She grows beautiful dark green buds with purple hints. Grape Kush buds are round and dense with a musky-sweet smell. The weed is recommended in small doses because of her potency. Grape Kush marijuana strain is good for evening and night time medical and recreational use due to strong sedative properties.
on December 16th, 2019
Enjoying Grape Kush and my first official Leafly review right now! Lets describe her effects on me like this : Its our first date (lol)...first time smoking this strain...Indica leaning, so hoping for good nighty nite effects...Well, not before her energetic sativa side has her fun first...so she tells me she'd like to listen to some Jimi. Ok! Glaaadly. 🔥🔥✌😁 Now, 30 min later I'm still listening to Jimi... from the other side... Stoned. ✌😎😎 Loving every moment. Anxiety: 0// Depression: 0//
DJ Short's Grape Kush is a productive marijuana hybrid strain that has sharp and fruity aromas. The effects are long-lasting and powerful, inducing euphoric head effects and a relaxed body.