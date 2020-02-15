 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Viper Cookies

Viper Cookies

by ALIS GROUP

Skip to Reviews
5.01
ALIS GROUP Cannabis Flower Viper Cookies

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Viper Cookies cannabis strain is a delicious Indica by Moxie 710 with dark purple buds that are highly frosty and compact with a healthy dose of terpenes. The scent is spicy, sweet and and fruity at the same time, while the flavor is herbal but spicy as well. This strain can treat stress anxiety, depression, and sleeping disorders. Best for evening usage.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Bettsy113

recommended as a good strain to "get you out of your head". Pleasant taste. Liked very much.

About this brand

ALIS GROUP Logo
A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.