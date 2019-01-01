 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Moon Rock

by All American Buds

About this product

Moon Rocks are a THC megazord—they’re essentially cannabis buds (historically GSC, but any strain suffices) dipped in or sprayed with hash oil, then rolled in kief. Though the potency of each batch of Moon Rocks varies and depends on how it’s made/who produces it, the general consensus is that they hover around 50% THC.

At All American Buds We endeavor to provide our patients with the absolute BEST flower, edibles and concentrates on the East Coast