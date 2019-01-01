About this product
Moon Rocks are a THC megazord—they’re essentially cannabis buds (historically GSC, but any strain suffices) dipped in or sprayed with hash oil, then rolled in kief. Though the potency of each batch of Moon Rocks varies and depends on how it’s made/who produces it, the general consensus is that they hover around 50% THC.
At All American Buds We endeavor to provide our patients with the absolute BEST flower, edibles and concentrates on the East Coast