About this product

2020 presents The Real Kurupt’s Moonrock OG Moonrocks. Our OG Moonrocks is made from premium SoCal OG flower infused with premium solvent-free THC distillate oil and rolled in ultra-potent kief. The OG Moonrocks tastes just like an OG and blasts patients off to space where pain and other medical ailments fade away with buttery ease. OG Moonrocks are perfect for smoking by themselves or for adding to any bowl, joint, or blunt.