Desert.moss
on March 26th, 2019
Gives a weird focused sensation, mild head high, mild body high, great for staying awake
Sour Skittles is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for dynamic use.
on June 24th, 2018
Amazing taste. Just like skittles but in a vape. Very good. Cloud 9 Live resin pen.