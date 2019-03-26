About this product

Sour Skittles is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for dynamic use.