  5. Sour Skittles 20

Sour Skittles 20

by All American Buds

Sour Skittles is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for dynamic use.

Desert.moss

Gives a weird focused sensation, mild head high, mild body high, great for staying awake

TECHNICALLYSTONED

Amazing taste. Just like skittles but in a vape. Very good. Cloud 9 Live resin pen.

At All American Buds We endeavor to provide our patients with the absolute BEST flower, edibles and concentrates on the East Coast