About this product

12 CT/ 30mg CBD EA 100% Arabica coffee beans infused with 360mg of proprietary full spectrum hemp blend. This product is THC free. Kickstart every morning with our advanced CBD coffee and get ready to rock it through your day. Bean & Bud Rise, a bolder way to rise and shine. Exquisite African essential blend coffee. Tasting notes: raspberry, dark chocolate & bold. Bean & Bud™ by Allo™ presents an invigorating blend of the highest quality coffee beans from farmers around the world. Naturally processed and infused with industrial CBD. Bean & Bud™, your coffee experience redefined.