 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Bean & Bud™ Rise Coffee Single Serve Pods - 360mg CBD

Bean & Bud™ Rise Coffee Single Serve Pods - 360mg CBD

by Allo

Write a review
Allo Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Bean & Bud™ Rise Coffee Single Serve Pods - 360mg CBD

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

12 CT/ 30mg CBD EA 100% Arabica coffee beans infused with 360mg of proprietary full spectrum hemp blend. This product is THC free. Kickstart every morning with our advanced CBD coffee and get ready to rock it through your day. Bean & Bud Rise, a bolder way to rise and shine. Exquisite African essential blend coffee. Tasting notes: raspberry, dark chocolate & bold. Bean & Bud™ by Allo™ presents an invigorating blend of the highest quality coffee beans from farmers around the world. Naturally processed and infused with industrial CBD. Bean & Bud™, your coffee experience redefined.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Allo Logo
Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.