Allo Dreamy Lavender Bath Bomb - 35mg CBD

by Allo

5.03
$14.99MSRP

About this product

Taking a relaxing bath just got an upgrade. Lavender is believed to have antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and anti-stress properties, that's why our 100% essential oils Allo™ CBD Lavender Bath Bomb may be the perfect solution you're looking for after a rough day. Suggested Usage: Get your hot tub ready, light some candles throw the bath bomb in tub and pour yourself a glass of bubbly, dip in the tub and enjoy yourself! Ingredients: Olive oil (olea europaea), sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, epson salt (magnesium sulfate), jojoba seed oil (simmondsia chinensis), witch hazel (hammamelis virginiana), sodium laureth sulfate, aloe vera (aloe barbadensis leaf juice), rosemary leaf (rosmarinus officinalis), polysorbate 20, grapefruit (citrus paradisi), orange sweet (citrus sinensis), patchouli (pogosteman cablin), ylang ylang (cananga odorata genuine), lavender (genus lavandula).

3 customer reviews

BSwartz88

Awesome BathBomb, loved the lavender vibe helps me catch my ZZZ's after a long day!

jegugo

A great to relax, decrease muscle pain and gain super soft skin. All in one !

pbaua

This is my favorite CBD bath bomb, smells really great and helps me relax after stressful days :)

About this brand

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.