Taking a relaxing bath just got an upgrade. Lavender is believed to have antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and anti-stress properties, that's why our 100% essential oils Allo™ CBD Lavender Bath Bomb may be the perfect solution you're looking for after a rough day.



Suggested Usage:



Get your hot tub ready, light some candles throw the bath bomb in tub and pour yourself a glass of bubbly, dip in the tub and enjoy yourself!



Ingredients:



Olive oil (olea europaea), sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, epson salt (magnesium sulfate), jojoba seed oil (simmondsia chinensis), witch hazel (hammamelis virginiana), sodium laureth sulfate, aloe vera (aloe barbadensis leaf juice), rosemary leaf (rosmarinus officinalis), polysorbate 20, grapefruit (citrus paradisi), orange sweet (citrus sinensis), patchouli (pogosteman cablin), ylang ylang (cananga odorata genuine), lavender (genus lavandula).