Allo CBD Tincture - 1500mg CBD - Mango

by Allo

5.02
$119.00MSRP

About this product

1,500 mg hemp extract (50 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring. Bring balance and wellness to your everyday a delicious blend of hemp extract, mango, and coconut oil that come together to give this tincture a light natural sweet flavor. It's easy to remember to take your CBD when it tastes so good! Suggested Usage: It’s delicious applied right under your tongue and makes a great addition to your favorite dessert or drink! A dropper full is a 50mg dose of CBD. Shake well before use.

2 customer reviews

PinoGACR

Love the mango flavor super natural taste! Use it daily to deal with anxiety and pain. A+

jegugo

This tincture has been helping me get a better sleep for a couple of months now. I highly recommend it for those who suffer from insomnia.

About this brand

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.