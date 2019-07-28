PinoGACR
on July 28th, 2019
Love the mango flavor super natural taste! Use it daily to deal with anxiety and pain. A+
1,500 mg hemp extract (50 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring. Bring balance and wellness to your everyday a delicious blend of hemp extract, mango, and coconut oil that come together to give this tincture a light natural sweet flavor. It's easy to remember to take your CBD when it tastes so good! Suggested Usage: It’s delicious applied right under your tongue and makes a great addition to your favorite dessert or drink! A dropper full is a 50mg dose of CBD. Shake well before use.
on July 26th, 2019
This tincture has been helping me get a better sleep for a couple of months now. I highly recommend it for those who suffer from insomnia.