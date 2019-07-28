1,500 mg hemp extract (50 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring.



Bring balance and wellness to your everyday a delicious blend of hemp extract, mango, and coconut oil that come together to give this tincture a light natural sweet flavor. It's easy to remember to take your CBD when it tastes so good!



Suggested Usage:

It’s delicious applied right under your tongue and makes a great addition to your favorite dessert or drink! A dropper full is a 50mg dose of CBD. Shake well before use.