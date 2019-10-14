 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Allo™ CBD Tincture - 600mg CBD - Mango

by Allo

$49.99MSRP

600 mg hemp extract (20 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring. Bring balance and wellness to your everyday a delicious blend of hemp extract, mango, and coconut oil that come together to give this tincture a light natural sweet flavor. It's easy to remember to take your CBD when it tastes so good! Suggested Usage: It’s delicious applied right under your tongue and makes a great addition to your favorite dessert or drink! A dropper full is a 20mg dose of CBD. Shake well before use.

GA-0217

It has a slightly sweet flavor, which makes it easier to take directly under the tongue.

pbaua

A yummy way to debut into CBD. Bought it 2 weeks ago, and already falling in love with the peace it gives me ❤️

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.