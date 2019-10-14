GA-0217
on October 14th, 2019
It has a slightly sweet flavor, which makes it easier to take directly under the tongue.
600 mg hemp extract (20 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring. Bring balance and wellness to your everyday a delicious blend of hemp extract, mango, and coconut oil that come together to give this tincture a light natural sweet flavor. It's easy to remember to take your CBD when it tastes so good! Suggested Usage: It’s delicious applied right under your tongue and makes a great addition to your favorite dessert or drink! A dropper full is a 20mg dose of CBD. Shake well before use.
on October 14th, 2019
on September 9th, 2019
A yummy way to debut into CBD. Bought it 2 weeks ago, and already falling in love with the peace it gives me ❤️