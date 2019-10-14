About this product
600 mg hemp extract (20 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring.
Bring balance and wellness to your everyday a delicious blend of hemp extract, mango, and coconut oil that come together to give this tincture a light natural sweet flavor. It's easy to remember to take your CBD when it tastes so good!
Suggested Usage:
It’s delicious applied right under your tongue and makes a great addition to your favorite dessert or drink! A dropper full is a 20mg dose of CBD. Shake well before use.
About this brand
Allo
Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.