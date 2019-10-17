GA-0217
on October 17th, 2019
This is a must have if you suffer from Anxiety or Depression , it has worked for me when i thought nothing would help me !
600 mg hemp extract (20 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring. These unique CBD drops are a smooth and convenient way to revitalize your day. Bring balance and wellness to your everyday with our all-natural Allo™ CBD tinctures; healing yourself just one drop at a time. Suggested Usage: These unflavored tinctures are the perfect addition to your food or drink or apply directly under the tongue. Shake well before use.
