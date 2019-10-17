About this product
600 mg hemp extract (20 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring.
These unique CBD drops are a smooth and convenient way to revitalize your day. Bring balance and wellness to your everyday with our all-natural Allo™ CBD tinctures; healing yourself just one drop at a time.
Suggested Usage:
These unflavored tinctures are the perfect addition to your food or drink or apply directly under the tongue. Shake well before use.
About this brand
Allo
Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.