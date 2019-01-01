 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Alpine Vapor - Cool Mint Infused E-liquid Disposable Vapor Pen .3g

by Alpine Vapor

$25.00MSRP

About this product

The Alpine Disposable Vapor Pen is the ultimate choice for discreet vaping. It comes pre-charged and pre-filled with 300mg of medicated e-liquid and is ready to use right out of the box. Testing at 38%+ THC and good for 150+ puffs, this slim and light pen is perfect for medicating on the go. We pair pure, solvent-free cannabis oil with natural botanical flavorings to bring you a vapor pen that’s as potent as it is delicious. Hybrid | Chill pairs cool peppermint with refreshing eucalyptus.

About this brand

The Alpine Mission The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™. Quality & Safety All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.