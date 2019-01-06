fuddes
on January 6th, 2019
Super small and discreet, but the button feels very cheap. The charge lasts about a day at best, which I've found to be typical for short batteries.
Introducing the Alpine Vapor Short Battery. Containing 450 mAh of power in a sleek, silver battery, our short battery is the perfectly discreet and compact battery you've been seeking for your vaping needs.
