About this product
Piquant arbequina olives, sustainably grown on organic groves are pressed cold into this hazy and intense olive oil. Alto olive oil is available in iconic and versatile single-serving packets each containing 10mg full-spectrum CBD extract. Box contains 10 packets for total of 100mg CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Alto
Elevate everything with Alto Essentials: meticulously curated basics, packaged in iconic single-serving packets with a gentle dose of cannabis extracts.