Cherry Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack

by American Baked Co

American Baked Co Edibles Candy Cherry Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack

Real fruit makes these candies deliciously different. We use classic French techniques to create these Vegan and gluten free treats. Simple ingredients make for unbelievably good flavor in a tiny gem of a candy. Behind their pretty exterior they pack a punch though! 10 mg THC per candy lets you bump up your level as needed.

About this brand

American Baked Co. creates innovative marijuana infused products. We are based in Seattle Washington, our products are sold in recreational marijuana stores across the state. Our snacks contain pure simple ingredients with names you can pronounce, except maybe tetra hydro cannabinol. Local Washington butter, fine Belgian chocolate, and Tillamook Cheddar blend into delicious snacks developed to contain marijuana, so they don’t taste like a mistake. Baked to higher standards, we want you to enjoy your treats. We always lab test in small batches to ensure consistent dosing. Our low dose lets you control your intake, with incredible flavors. Enjoy the ride. Remember to always keep marijuana edibles away from kids, pets, and unsuspecting grandmas. Marijuana is a drug and should only be ingested willingly by adults over 21 who have an understanding of its effects.