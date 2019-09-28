Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
Dark Chocolate Brownie 200mg by Amy and Al's Edibles
on September 28th, 2019
I would give 0 stars if I could. Got two of these for a BOGO. Ate half of one and didn't feel anything I waited a couple days before trying the other brownie WITH the half I didnt eat and still nothing. Really disappointed in the advertisement, there is no way someone with my tolerence should of been standing after eating a whole brownie in a half.