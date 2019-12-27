Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
on December 27th, 2019
Shits Good!
on October 4th, 2019
I have tried other brownies only because other people have tried to convince me that they were great... I have not found the competition yet and I mean all around, taste, texture, flavor and effectiveness...SUPERB! I HOPE this never changes. I never changed my brownie!