vvigor44
on February 24th, 2020
Wifey and i enjoyed some bong bowls of it , looks just like the picture and im laughing some and feeling high meaning lifted and limeted pressure relief on spine. Nice cultivar
Flavors: Sweet • Earthy • Vanilla Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Creative, Focused, Energetic Medical Uses: Stress, Depression, Pain, Insomnia, Lack of Appetite
on November 29th, 2019
Very sweet tasting. Not a couch lock but very relaxing. Puts you in a good mood and great lasting high. Very enjoyable.
on August 27th, 2019
Wonderful taste kinda buttery with a touch of sweetness. The buzz kicked in by my second draw of smoke. Nice relaxing buzz, still functional though. Good for an evening on the back porch.