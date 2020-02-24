 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bavarian Cream

Bavarian Cream

by Anani Pharma

Skip to Reviews
4.73
Anani Pharma Cannabis Flower Bavarian Cream

About this product

Flavors: Sweet • Earthy • Vanilla Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Creative, Focused, Energetic Medical Uses: Stress, Depression, Pain, Insomnia, Lack of Appetite

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

vvigor44

Wifey and i enjoyed some bong bowls of it , looks just like the picture and im laughing some and feeling high meaning lifted and limeted pressure relief on spine. Nice cultivar

kaydalyn55

Very sweet tasting. Not a couch lock but very relaxing. Puts you in a good mood and great lasting high. Very enjoyable.

Dlo1980

Wonderful taste kinda buttery with a touch of sweetness. The buzz kicked in by my second draw of smoke. Nice relaxing buzz, still functional though. Good for an evening on the back porch.

About this brand

Anani Pharma Logo