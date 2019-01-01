About this product

Plus CBD Oil Green Capsules – 900mg in each bottle Concentration: 900mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 15mg of CBD extract per serving; 1 capsule per serving; 60 capsules per bottle Carrier: Hemp Oil, Food Starch Flavor: No Flavor Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction Location: European grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/softgel CBD 14.07 CBDa 0.14 CBC 0.67 CBG 0.23 CBDV 0.17 THC 0.35 Total 15.63 Max CBD 14.20 Max THC 0.35 Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 6.7oz by weight. Product Specifications: 60 capsules per bottle containing 900mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each capsule provides 15mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract. Product Ingredients: 160mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 15mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Food Starch - modified, Vegetable Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide, Vegetarian Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water), Magnesium Stearate Full Spectrum CBD +CBD Oil's Total Plant Complex Non-GMO Gluten Free 100% Vegetarian Infused with concentrated Cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts, these easy-to-take capsules ensure you get an exact amount of CBD in every serving. *** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. If you have any questions about our Plus CBD Oil 900mg Green Capsules or anything related to CBD Oil, please don't hesitate to call us today at 502-209-8808 or feel free to Contact Us here. We are more than happy to help!