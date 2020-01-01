 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CannaBeard™ Oil

by Ancient Aromas™

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Ancient Aromas’ CannaBeard™ Oil is the perfect way to achieve a polished and well-groomed beard. We start with our proprietary formula of natural plant oils including Kentucky Hemp Seed Oil, followed by our signature blends of Therapeutic Essential Oils. To top off all of that natural abundance, we enrich our beard oils with 100 mg of Full-Spectrum Cannabidiol. Our natural oils will help to moisturize and polish even the most unruly of beards, as well as offering additional benefits to combat redness, itching, and dryness that comes along with shaving and grooming.

About this brand

Ancient Aromas™ is a Kentucky-based company that formulates and manufactures body products with an emphasis on herbs, essential oils, and cannabis derivatives.