SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$5.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Whether you are hiking the trails, biking the roads, or lounging along the shore, our CannaKiss™ Lip Balm is the perfect way to keep your lips moisturized and calm. Our proprietary blend of natural and essential oils combined with Full-Spectrum Cannabidiol help to soften, soothe, and keep lips kissable.
Be the first to review this product.