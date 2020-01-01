 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBD Crystalline Isolate 1g

by Angel

Angel's Hemp CBD Crystalline is purified CBD isolate. Adding crystalline to your flower or dab adventures can truly elevate the experience, and allows you to feel all of those valuable CBD benefits FASTER. If smoking isn't your thing, Angel's CBD Crystalline powder is also water soluble!

