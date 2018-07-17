Monica87 on July 17th, 2018

I ordered these online and I will definitely be purchasing again. I get really bad migraines--horrible headache plus nausea that lasts all day. I was given a hydrocodon and anti-nausea prescription by a doctor, but I hated taking such harsh meds. Last time I felt a migraine coming on, I dropped one of these in a hot bath and soaked for about 40 minutes with the lights off. The peppermint smell calmed the nausea and the headache was gone by the end of the bath. I'm always going to keep some of these on hand. They also left my skin super moisturized, which was a plus!