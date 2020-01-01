 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. relieving creme

relieving creme

by Apothecanna

$40.00MSRP

About this product

What it is Moisturizing body cream with anti-inflammatory plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating, perfect for use on sore muscles, swollen joints and distressed skin. Use with full body massage or apply directly where it hurts. Who is it for All skin types. Ideal for dry climates and after sun. What it does Peppermint, juniper, arnica and cannabis provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation along with relieving severely dry skin and irritation. Key Ingredients Arnica – relieves pain and inflammation Peppermint – cooling, anti-inflammatory Juniper – antiseptic, anti-rheumatic Clove – antiseptic, anti-microbial, stimulating Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, antibacterial How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on inflamed areas. Use with massage or body work. Try refrigerating for an extra refreshing sensation after sun or physical activity. Massage onto temples and pulse points to relieve migraines and stress. What sets it apart Intense moisture, cooling, fast acting relief from pain and irritation. What to expect Aroma: mint Product texture: medium weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, cooling *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis. Life Science. Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level. Why Cannabinoids? Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs. Performance Enhancer. Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get! What's in: Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging. What's not in: Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.