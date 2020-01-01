Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
What it is Moisturizing body cream with anti-inflammatory plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating, perfect for use on sore muscles, swollen joints and distressed skin. Use with full body massage or apply directly where it hurts. Who is it for All skin types. Ideal for dry climates and after sun. What it does Peppermint, juniper, arnica and cannabis provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation along with relieving severely dry skin and irritation. Key Ingredients Arnica – relieves pain and inflammation Peppermint – cooling, anti-inflammatory Juniper – antiseptic, anti-rheumatic Clove – antiseptic, anti-microbial, stimulating Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, antibacterial How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on inflamed areas. Use with massage or body work. Try refrigerating for an extra refreshing sensation after sun or physical activity. Massage onto temples and pulse points to relieve migraines and stress. What sets it apart Intense moisture, cooling, fast acting relief from pain and irritation. What to expect Aroma: mint Product texture: medium weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, cooling *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Be the first to review this product.