About this product
Endless Sky by Arizona Organix
About this strain
Endless Sky
Endless Sky by Greenthumb Seeds is an indica strain bred from Grenadine and an Iranian landrace. Just as we might expect from a strain named “Endless Sky,” this strain delivers a spacey, dreamy indica experience recommended for nighttime consumption. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor gardens, Endless Sky undergoes a 42 to 50 day flowering period and grows best with hydroponics.