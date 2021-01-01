Silver Mountain Walker Crumble 1g
About this product
Silver Mountain creates a hazy, melon, citrus, and fuel aroma profile that will make your mouth water. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Silver Mountain crosses Super Silver Haze with Appalachia to produce silvery white buds with long orange hairs.
About this brand
Artifact Extracts
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon
