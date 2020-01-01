 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

by Artizen Cannabis

About this product

Willie's Wonder made a name for itself in the 1980s as a high quality, high potency strain, and has only gotten better and stronger in the years since. Its aroma and flavor is a complex mix of earthy, sour and a subtle sweetness. It can vibrate your toes and work its way up to your cheeks, while leaving your mind feeling clear. It may also cause drowsiness, so it's best experienced near the safety of your sofa. Palate and Aroma: Earthy, Fruity, Citrus.

About this strain

Willy’s Wonder, or William’s Wonder to the more formal, is one of those cannabis strains of legendary status that you’ll just have to try to fully appreciate. Indica-dominant with Afghani genetics, Willy’s flowers are colorful with all possible hues of green, yellow, and red. The strain’s aroma is an equally diverse mix of tropical fruit and citrus that also comes through in its sweet and sour taste. It was originally developed in the 1980s and has only grown in popularity and potency since then. New patients be warned, however, as this strain may be one to work up to. 

About this brand

Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis. Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far. We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.