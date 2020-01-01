Willie's Wonder
Willie's Wonder made a name for itself in the 1980s as a high quality, high potency strain, and has only gotten better and stronger in the years since. Its aroma and flavor is a complex mix of earthy, sour and a subtle sweetness. It can vibrate your toes and work its way up to your cheeks, while leaving your mind feeling clear. It may also cause drowsiness, so it's best experienced near the safety of your sofa. Palate and Aroma: Earthy, Fruity, Citrus.
Willy’s Wonder, or William’s Wonder to the more formal, is one of those cannabis strains of legendary status that you’ll just have to try to fully appreciate. Indica-dominant with Afghani genetics, Willy’s flowers are colorful with all possible hues of green, yellow, and red. The strain’s aroma is an equally diverse mix of tropical fruit and citrus that also comes through in its sweet and sour taste. It was originally developed in the 1980s and has only grown in popularity and potency since then. New patients be warned, however, as this strain may be one to work up to.