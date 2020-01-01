Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
Carefully balanced, complete flowering nutrition that will provide the plant with all the necessary fertilizers during the flowering period. Soil Max has a positive effect on the flowering willingness of your plants. It provides beautifully compact flowers, which will increase significantly in size. Soil Max is directly soluble in water and easily absorbable by the plant. This makes the result quickly noticeable. Dosage: 4 – 20 ml per 1 GAL water. 1 – 5 ml per liter water. NPK value: 2-2-4 (w/v) pH between 4,5 – 6,5 Application Can be used daily throughout the flowering stage for the irrigation of the crop. Growing tip Ideal for airy, lime-rich (potting) composts. Quality guaranteed The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality remains guaranteed.
