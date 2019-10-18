 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Motorbreath

by Ataraxia

About this product

Motorbreath by Ataraxia

RX.Cannabis.Life

#1 INDICA of all time! This miraculous mix up of Chem D x SFV OG will have you popping breath mints and spraying cologne all over yourself just because... you opened the container! Imagine running over and squishing a skunk with your diesel truck. Now, scrape off that smashed skunk from ur tires, go and mix that skunky smell with the exhaust coming off your diesel engine... and then lastly, splash in a pinch of pine with a little earthy spice... You now have yourself a strain like non other, Motorbreath from Verano. Great for, relaxing, muscle spasms, cramps, chronic pain, peeps with insomnia or anyone who needs help with their appetite along with, putting a smile on your face

About this strain

Motorbreath

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

About this brand

The principals at Ataraxia consist of individuals dedicated to the science of medical cannabis. We have put together grow, extraction, medical and science experts to provide the highest quality medicine to the patients of Illinois. Our team will continue to innovate and create new strains of cannabis and medicines so that the rest of the country can look to Illinois and Ataraxia as a leader in the space. We look forward to helping the patients of Illinois now and in the future. Please feel free to contact us at any time for more information. In our new state of the art facility utilizing clean room environments for our grow rooms, extraction labs and kitchen, we focus on award winning medical strains, accurately dosed oils, edibles and concentrates. We have gone above and beyond industry standards to ensure that the patients of Illinois will receive medicine that is not only effective but of the absolute highest quality. By keeping complete control over our environment and using only organic nutrients and processes we are able to guarantee the consistency and integrity of our products.