CBD Gummies 300mg Strawberry Flavor

by AXIS LABS CBD

About this product

CBD Gummies, THC-Free, All-Natural, Organic and Delicious Also see our other CBD Products: CBD Oil, CBD Cream, CBD Liquid Capsules, CBD Shots & CBD for Dogs Now Axis Labs CBD comes in a delicious, THC-free gummies. Axis Labs CBD Gummies are now available in a delicious Strawberry gummy that is all natural, organic, vegan and free of artificial dyes and flavors. Additionally, each gummy contains 10mg of CBD from hemp extract. Grab your supply before they're gone! 30 Gummies Per Bottle Made with THC-free, Pure CBD Delicious Natural Strawberry Flavor 3rd Party Tested & Posted for Purity & Potency Vegan and Non-GMO 3rd Party Test Results that you can see! Every lot of Axis Labs CBD is 3rd party tested for purity and potency. When you receive your bottle, scan the QR code on the back. You'll be directed here to a page on this website. Read the lot code on the bottle and find the corresponding test result. Proven Ingredients, Made in Colorado USA with no THC

About this brand

Axis Labs is known as one of the most reliable names in sports nutrition supplementation and CBD oil products. In this dynamic industry of fly-by-night companies, it is hard to know who you can trust to deliver a quality product. Axis Labs is committed to our customers and we stand behind our products. We believe that living a healthy and fit lifestyle is important to overall happiness and success and we are committed to making a real difference in how people feel. We produce the best quality CBD oils, capsules, and creams on the market to help you meet and exceed your goals. We aren’t interested in being the biggest CBD company out there, just the best! Axis Labs is headquartered in the heart of the Rocky Mountains; Denver Colorado. As our reputation has grown the demand for our products has as well. In 2005 Axis Labs became an international company, distributing to six of the seven continents. Axis Labs products are of the highest quality, purity, and potency. We take additional steps to ensure that all products meet our high standards. Our quality control begins from the time raw materials, like our Kentucky-grown industrial hemp, are received until the final safety seal is applied. Axis Labs uses only facilities that exceed industry and FDA mandated standards. Raw materials are tested for potency and purity before they are ever blended into our CBD formulations. After blending, the material is pressed, filled, or encapsulated and bottled at which point the final product is inspected to ensure it meets our high standards of quality. We are confident that the consumer benefits from the extra care, research, and effort that go into every Axis Labs product. It’s why every Axis Labs CBD oil product is 100% guaranteed! Demand More From Your Supplements! Demand Axis Labs!