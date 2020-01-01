About this product
CBD Gummies, THC-Free, All-Natural, Organic and Delicious Also see our other CBD Products: CBD Oil, CBD Cream, CBD Liquid Capsules, CBD Shots & CBD for Dogs Now Axis Labs CBD comes in a delicious, THC-free gummies. Axis Labs CBD Gummies are now available in a delicious Strawberry gummy that is all natural, organic, vegan and free of artificial dyes and flavors. Additionally, each gummy contains 10mg of CBD from hemp extract. Grab your supply before they're gone! 30 Gummies Per Bottle Made with THC-free, Pure CBD Delicious Natural Strawberry Flavor 3rd Party Tested & Posted for Purity & Potency Vegan and Non-GMO 3rd Party Test Results that you can see! Every lot of Axis Labs CBD is 3rd party tested for purity and potency. When you receive your bottle, scan the QR code on the back. You'll be directed here to a page on this website. Read the lot code on the bottle and find the corresponding test result. Proven Ingredients, Made in Colorado USA with no THC
