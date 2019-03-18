 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
AXTON CBD HEMP GUMMIES - 600mg

by AXTON

$59.99MSRP

About this product

-ORGANIC Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Gummies -10mg CBD Full Spectrum per Gummy Bear. -60 CBD Gummy Bears per container. -Delicious Assorted Flavors!

1 customer review

Emcc

These are yummy, but I don't see a direction on how often to use them!!!!! it say 2 dummies daily, What about the dosage!

from AXTONon March 22nd, 2019

Each of our CBD gummies is a 10mg dosage. I hope this helps!

About this brand

At Axton Supps, we believe in using only the highest quality ingredients to ensure we’re creating the highest quality products possible for our customers. We formulate our natural health supplements to be excellent alternatives to prescription drugs so you have more options available at your disposal, which in turn allows you greater control in managing your own health.