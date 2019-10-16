WubbaLubbaDubDuuub on October 16th, 2019

A nearly perfect high for me, tried this several times with consistent results. Many strains give me anxiety but this one pulls me right out of my moderate to severe depression without the anxiety. Also completely erased the headache I had going into it. A head heavy high, I'll find myself walking around my house talking out my problems with great clarity and perspective. A feeling of light euphoria in the gut which keeps me feeling good long after the come down. I occasionally light up to jolt myself out of the ruts I fall into. I'm a professional creative and this strain helps me analyze my mediums in ways that are almost out of reach when completely sober. The further I get into this strain the more comfortable I feel being in my own skin and I remember how beautiful life is (yes it's that sort of high :D ). You'll recognize this strain if you've ever had Death Star only this won't leave you entirely obliterated... Very easy to get up the next morning. Give this one a shot along with White Sangria!