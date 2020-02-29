Muziklover
on February 29th, 2020
This strain gets rid of my PTSD, depression, panic attacks. Helps me relax, feel creative, and sexually aroused.
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
on January 28th, 2020
Wow!!! It’s made my list of Top 5. I’m newly diagnosed Fibromyalgia patient. Turned to cannabis to help with the whole dx that comes with it. But Vanilla Bean is my THERAPEUTIC strain. It had been a very long time that I felt way more like myself. Physically, mentally and reflection. Definitely used it at nite before bed.
on November 20th, 2019
Great high, strong indica but I didn't taste the vanilla : ( 5 stars for sure!