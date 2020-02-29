 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vanilla Bean

by AZ Nectar Farms

AZ Nectar Farms Cannabis Flower Vanilla Bean

We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.

Muziklover

This strain gets rid of my PTSD, depression, panic attacks. Helps me relax, feel creative, and sexually aroused.

Zestrada

Wow!!! It’s made my list of Top 5. I’m newly diagnosed Fibromyalgia patient. Turned to cannabis to help with the whole dx that comes with it. But Vanilla Bean is my THERAPEUTIC strain. It had been a very long time that I felt way more like myself. Physically, mentally and reflection. Definitely used it at nite before bed.

StrollingLoudly

Great high, strong indica but I didn't taste the vanilla : ( 5 stars for sure!

We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.