  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Pink Glass Pipe

Pink Glass Pipe

by Badass Glass

Badass Glass Smoking Pipes Pink Glass Pipe

$18.47MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This pink glass pipe is a perfect personal piece for all the stoner girls out there. With three thick glass ropes that wrap around the stem of this spoon pipe it's comfortable in your grasp. Fumed glass give this a metallic look and the more you hit it, the more the color will transform. The bowl is deep to pack full of weed for multiple hits before repacking. Throw this pink glass in your bag or purse for discreet bowl pack on the go!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Online retailer of unique and high quality smoking gear.