100mg Delta 8 THC Lollipop

by Bagman Edibles

100mg Delta 8 THC Lollipop

About this product

Bagman Edibles® Lollipop contains 100mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. Imprinted with a cannabis leaf on the front of the sucker, you will be taking a trip down memory lane while enjoying a sweet candy buzz!

About this brand

Bagman Edibles Logo
Bagman Edibles® provides the Delta 8 THC market with new innovative products! Delta 8’s unique properties lend themselves to a variety of uses and situations. For the cannabis-curious, it can act as a bridge to acclimating to other cannabinoids. Our products are safe, federally legal, and endured an array of lab tests to gain an advantage in the Delta 8 community! Shipped anywhere in the US. Bagman Edibles® formalizes a solid relationship with retailers around the United States by gathering data and calculations needed to supply one or bulk products to smoke shops.

