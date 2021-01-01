500mg Delta 8 THC Chocolates
by Bagman EdiblesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bagman Edibles® Chocolate Bags contain 500mg (50mg each x 10 chocolates) of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. Consists of farm fresh top grade milk flavor blended with rich cocoa. Combine that with our Bagman Delta-8 twist, which makes each chocolate melt on your tongue.
About this brand
Bagman Edibles
Bagman Edibles® provides the Delta 8 THC market with new innovative products! Delta 8’s unique properties lend themselves to a variety of uses and situations. For the cannabis-curious, it can act as a bridge to acclimating to other cannabinoids. Our products are safe, federally legal, and endured an array of lab tests to gain an advantage in the Delta 8 community! Shipped anywhere in the US. Bagman Edibles® formalizes a solid relationship with retailers around the United States by gathering data and calculations needed to supply one or bulk products to smoke shops.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.